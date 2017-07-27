RPM Appoints President of Industrial Segment

MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. announced that David P. Reif III, formerly Group President of the RPM Performance Coatings Group, has been appointed President – RPM Industrial Segment. In this role, Reif will provide strategic direction to RPM’s Industrial Segment businesses. He will report to RPM’s President and Chief Operating Officer Ronald A. Rice.

Reif began his career at KPMG Peat Marwick in 1975 and joined Stonhard Inc. in 1986 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and a minority owner. RPM acquired Stonhard in 1993. Since that time, Reif has served as Chief Financial Officer of RPM, President of its StonCor Group of operating companies, and in June of 2000 was appointed President and CEO of the RPM Performance Coatings Group.

Related to this appointment, RPM had previously announced that Mark A. Greaves was promoted to President of The Euclid Group. In this capacity, Greaves leads a group of specialty construction chemical businesses with globally recognized brands including Euco, Flowcrete, Vandex and Viapol.

Additionally, RPM announced the promotion of David C. Dennsteadt to Group President of the RPM Performance Coatings Group, a collection of companies that are global leaders in industrial high-performance coatings and waterproofing products including Carboline, Stonhard, USL and Fibergrate.

Both Dennsteadt and Greaves will report to Reif in his capacity as President - RPM Industrial Segment.