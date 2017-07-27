DSM Appoints President of DSM Resins & Functional Materials

SITTARD, the Netherlands – Royal DSM announced that Helen Mets will join the company on August 1, 2017, as President DSM Resins & Functional Materials.

Mets is an experienced senior leader who, for the past four years, has led the Caterpillar Equipment and Mining dealerships as Senior Vice President and member of the executive committee of the Dutch family company Pon. Prior to joining Pon, Mets built her career working for Avery Dennison. Within Avery, she held various leadership positions including Global Vice President of Graphics & Reflective Films Division.

Mets, a British National, has a proven record of accomplishment in growing start-ups, helping businesses turn around, and developing business in emerging countries.

As President DSM Resins & Functional Materials, she will succeed Patrick Niels, who has been appointed to the position of President DSM Food Specialties.