Resin Systems from Eastman
August 1, 2017
No Comments
Tetrashield™ protective resin systems show significant improvements in weathering and a better balance of hardness and flexibility when compared to traditional resins used in industrial and automotive coatings. They provide appearance improvements and extend the life of coatings, and can enable OEMs to achieve a 10-15% reduction in VOCs, creating a potential 10-15% increase in throughput. Visit www.eastman.com.
