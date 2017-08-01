Extender from Evonik
August 1, 2017
No Comments
Structurally modified, hydrophilic AEROSIL® improves the antifouling properties and product life of antifouling coatings. It is used in formulations with cuprous oxide (Cu2O) to take advantage of the resulting synergies. VP 4200 is a development product that, as an active extender with cuprous oxide, exhibits effective antifouling properties while lowering the amount of Cu2O needed in the coating formulation. Visit www.evonik.com.
