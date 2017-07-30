RadTech 2018 Call for Papers Deadline Approaches

BETHESDA, MD - RadTech International North America is inviting industry professionals to submit an abstract for RadTech UV+EB Technology & Conference 2018, scheduled for May 7-9, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Illinois. This is the foremost event for the UV+EB industry. As the industry has evolved, so has UV+EB technology grown to meet the new challenges. RadTech's conference program will feature key areas of interest to the industry.

Those interested in presenting a technical conference paper no longer than 25 minutes in length with five minutes for Q&A at RadTech UV+EB Technology & Conference 2018 should fill out the online Abstract Submission Form prior to Sept. 8, 2017. Your description should be sufficiently comprehensive to allow assessment of the scope and content of your paper by the Conference Committee. The Conference Committee will select papers, and speakers will be notified whether or not they have been selected by Oct. 13, 2017.

Speakers will receive an instruction manual providing details to help prepare written and oral presentation as well as audiovisual aids. Speakers will be asked to use terminology consistent with the RADTECH UV Measurement Glossary when preparing papers. A copy of the glossary may be found online at: http://www.radtech.org/intro-to-uv-eb/uv-glossary. Speakers may register at 50% off the member or non-member registration category.

The deadline for submitting the final paper for publication is Feb. 23, 2018. Speakers agree to submit a written paper to be published in the conference proceedings, as well as develop a Power Point presentation if presenting within a session, in order to be considered for the conference program. Suggested topics include the following: LED technology, additive manufacturing/3D printing, advanced materials, formulation, advances in chemistry, equipment, and testing. A more comprehensive list of topics can be found here.

If you have any questions or concerns, e-mail Mickey Fortune or call 240/643.0517.