Powder Coating Institute Launches Video on Environmental Advantages of Powder Coating

TAYLOR MILL, KY - Dedicated to the promotion of Powder Coating technology, the Powder Coating Institute has introduced another video that is a part of the Powder Coating, A Better Kind of Paint video series. This second video in the series focuses on expanding awareness about the environmental benefits of powder coating when compared to liquid paint.

Powder coating is stronger, greener and better than paint for many reasons, most notable is the elimination of VOCs and hazardous waste disposal. Trena Benson, Powder Coating Institute Executive Director, commented, “Powder coating is a very tough and durable coating that positively impacts our environment.”

To learn more about the environmental advantages and other benefits of powder coating, search #ABetterKindOfPaint on social media (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn) or visit www.powdercoating.org/abetterkindofpaint.