PPG Brochure Celebrates 50 Years of DURANAR Coatings

PITTSBURGH – PPG has published “The Gold Standard in Architectural Metal Coatings: Celebrating 50 Years of DURANAR® Coatings,” a 16-page brochure commemorating the 1967 introduction of one of the industry’s first high-performance polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) coatings for metal building components.

According to Brian Knapp, PPG Director, Coil and Building Products, the booklet illustrates the historical significance of Duranar coatings.

“Our PVDF coating was one of the first products that enabled architects to design metal components and facades with color,” he explained. “Until we introduced Duranar coatings, anodized aluminum was virtually the only metallic option trusted to provide long-term performance on monumental buildings. It wasn’t until Duranar coatings were specified for several major projects that architects and building owners felt comfortable considering color finishes as a design option for metal.”

Over the past half-century, Duranar coatings have been specified by renowned architects to protect and enhance some of the world’s most recognized architectural landmarks. Buildings profiled in the brochure include the Empire State Building in New York, Shanghai Tower in China, The Louvre Pyramid in Paris, and Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

Other prominent landmarks finished with Duranar coatings include One World Trade Center in New York; Shanghai World Financial Center in China; Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The brochure is organized by building type — skyscrapers, landmarks, convention centers, transportation facilities, libraries and sports venues. Each building profile includes photographs, location, approximate opening date, the selected Duranar coatings color and the architect’s name.

In addition to publishing the brochure, PPG will highlight Duranar coatings in trade-show displays throughout the year and offer special customer promotions and giveaways. A dedicated web portal — duranar50.com — features images and descriptions of other landmark buildings finished with Duranar coatings, as well as articles, white papers and additional educational materials.