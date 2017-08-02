Leadership Changes Announced at Vogel Paint Inc.

ORANGE CITY, IA - Vogel Paint Inc., Orange City, Iowa, announced changes to the company’s leadership.

Jeff Powell is being promoted to President from Executive Vice President of Vogel Paint Inc. He will be responsible for leading operations that impact the Vogel customers’ experience while continuing to develop and execute the ongoing strategic direction for Vogel Paint Inc. under the guidance of Drew Vogel.

Drew Vogel, the current Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, will transfer day-to-day responsibilities for sales, customer service, research and development, and manufacturing to Powell. He will remain the Chairman and CEO and continue to work directly with the company’s finance, legal, information services, corporate projects and human resources.

Doug Vogel has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Strategic Relationships. He was formerly Vice President of Trade Marketing.

Mark Vogel has been promoted to Vice President of Corporate Business Development and Strategic Relationships. He was formerly Vice President of Industrial Marketing.

These changes reflect the ongoing implementation of the company’s long-term corporate succession plan.