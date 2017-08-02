PPG Publishes New Architectural Powder Coatings Guide

PITTSBURGH – PPG announced its coil and building products business has published the “Architectural Powder Coatings Color Guide,” a six-page brochure featuring 60 commonly specified CORAFLON® powder coatings colors.

The booklet is organized into three sections: 30 solid colors, 21 Coraflon SUNSTORM® mica colors and nine specialty colors, including textured, multi-color and anodic-look samples.

Among the solid colors displayed in the guide are bone white, sandstone and brick red. Coraflon Sunstorm mica colors range from platinum and champagne gold to pewter and graphite gray. Specialty colors include terra cotta dark (textured), orange speckle (multi-color) and bronze (anodic look). Also included are three color chips depicting high, medium and low gloss levels.

The guide provides a reference chart that lists all four PPG architectural powder coatings brands — DURANAR®, Coraflon, ENVIROCRON® 04 and Envirocron 03 coatings. Included are their American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) specification, resin quality, coating layer requirements, seacoast warranty coverage and appearance characteristics. Also featured are descriptions of these product lines, including typical applications, and information about PPG’s global color and styling services.

Coraflon powder coatings are formulated to provide exceptional UV durability, colorfastness and gloss retention. They can adhere to metal as a one-coat paint system or a two-coat paint system with a primer for harsh environments.

To order the "Architectural Powder Coatings Color Guide," visit www.requestppg.com or call 800/258.6398. To download the brochure, visit www.ppgmetalcoatings.com.