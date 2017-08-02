DÜRR Wins Visionary New Product Award

SOUTHFIELD, MI – The Association of Woodworking & Furnishing Suppliers (AWFS) honored Dürr with the AWFS Visionary New Product Award at the Fair stage in Las Vegas on July 21, 2017. Dürr received the award in the category Machinery Over $50,000, subcategory Product Innovation, for its new ready2spray compact painting robot, designed for the wood, plastics and metal industries.

Dürr’s EcoRP 10 R1100 painting robot system consists of a small, six-axis robot equipped with high-end paint application technology. The system is completed and pre-commissioned by Dürr at its manufacturing plant, making it ready to spray upon arrival at a customer's site. The technology is available in different configurations, tailored to each individual customer’s needs. The robot is fully Industry 4.0-ready and was introduced in the U.S. market at the AWFS trade fair in Las Vegas by Stiles Machinery Inc., Dürr's sales company in North America for the wood industry.

Every other year, the AWFS Visionary New Product Awards recognize creativity and innovation as well as leadership in green/environmental product development. Entries are evaluated on quality, production impact, practicality, innovation and user-friendliness.

The winners of the 2017 awards were selected from 33 finalist products from 27 companies. Dürr’s ready2spray paint robot was chosen based on the fact that companies no longer have to go to great lengths to make the robot and application equipment compatible, which brings an extraordinary new solution to this industry.

“We see a growing need for a fully automated paint application,” said Dr. Hans Schumacher, Dürr Systems board spokesman. “Our new ready2spray solution is a true innovation in this market segment. The AWFS award confirms that we meet market needs with our new development.”

With small dimensions and pre-installed application technology, the ready2spray compact industrial robot is valuable for any company that applies paint on an industrial scale. It is perfectly suited to the requirements of general industry to paint wood, plastics, glass and metal. The ready2spray robot enables the application of solvent- and water-based one- and two-component paints.