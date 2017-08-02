Finished Products

Anti-Graffiti Coating

August 2, 2017
Rainguard® has unveiled its newest anti-graffiti coating system, Vandlguard, a non-toxic, superior-performing anti-graffiti coating technology that will allow cities and municipalities the ability to protect structures. From cement overpasses to brick buildings, Vandlguard revolutionizes the graffiti abatement process.

Engineered specifically for the demands of harsh environments, from the home to industrial buildings to permanent structures, Rainguard’s solution stands out from the competition as the only viable solution and deterrent.

For more information, phone 310/374.6177 or e-mail media@rainguard.com.

