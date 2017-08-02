KTA Expands Line of Coating Inspection Instruments

PITTSBURGH – KTA-Tator Inc.’s Instrument Sales Department, a provider of coatings inspection and cathodic protection monitoring instruments, has expanded its line of equipment with the newly released DeFelsko PosiTector® SPG TS and the PosiTector 6000 FTRS probes.

The PosiTector SPG TS brings the ease and convenience of the PosiTector SPG family to concrete surface profile measurement. It allows measurement of up to 6mm (250 mils) of profile (roughness) without the hassle of replica putty or the vagueness of visual comparators. This instrument is ideal for measuring the surface roughness of concrete created by blast cleaning, scarifying, grinding, acid etching and more.

The PosiTector 6000 FTRS is a right-angled version of the popular FT series probe for measuring thick protective coatings up to 6mm (250 mils) on steel. Right-angled probes feature side-mounted strain relief allowing for easier access into areas with low headroom. This instrument is ideal for measuring thick film coatings on steel structures including rubber linings, intumescent fireproofing and more.

KTA has been a top distributor of DeFelsko products for over 40 years and is an authorized calibration/service center for many of their products.

Visit www.ktagage.com.