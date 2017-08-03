Program Now Available for Car Body Painting Conference
August 3, 2017
BAD NAUHEIM, Germany – The Car Body Painting 2017 conference is taking place in Bad Nauheim, Germany, Nov. 6-7, 2017. This conference will present the latest developments and challenges for surface treatment in car manufacturing together with the leading European network of automotive engineers. The main topic of the conference is "Transparent Painting Process: Challenges and Feasibility."
Click here for the detailed conference program.
