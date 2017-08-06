Maroon Group Announces Leadership Changes

AVON, OH – Effective July 1, 2017, John Wilson assumed the role of President of Maroon Group’s combined U.S. Chemicals/Cadence Chemical business, which is currently operating from a unified office in Darien, Connecticut. Carol Piccaro, the former President of U.S. Chemicals, has moved into a senior executive role where she will be working closely with Wilson and the entire team to transition the leadership of the business.

“Carol has been the major driver of U.S. Chemicals for many years and will support John to ensure a seamless transition. We're indebted for her commitment and dedication over the last 14 months as part of Maroon Group. She is a true leader, a genuine entrepreneur and a real team player,” said Mark E. Reichard, Maroon Group’s President and CEO. “When we acquired the U.S. Chemicals business in April 2016, coordinating an effective transition of leadership was a priority for Carol and Maroon Group. This is the next phase of this plan.”

Maroon Group is a specialty chemical distributor in North America that is comprised of several regional operating companies focused on specific markets and geographies, including U.S. Chemicals, Cadence Chemical, D.B. Becker, Maroon, Lincoln Fine Ingredients, CNX Distribution, Addipel and Polyram USA.