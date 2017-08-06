Miltec UV Hires Plant Manager

STEVENSVILLE, MD - Miltec UV announced that Joe Papetti has joined the company as Plant Manager. Papetti has leadership experience in areas of manufacturing operations, supply chain, inventory, quality, training and development, and service. He has over 30 years of experience in a career that began with the United States Navy.

Bob Blandford, Miltec’s President, commented, “We are proud to have someone of Joe’s manufacturing experience and leadership to guide our operations into the future.”

Miltec UV is a global leader and manufacturer of both arc and microwave ultraviolet curing systems.