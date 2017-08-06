Callahan Chemical Hires VP of CASE Development

PALMYRA, NJ – Specialty chemicals distributor Callahan Chemical Co. has hired Brenda T. Alpert as Vice President, CASE Development. In this newly created position, Alpert will spearhead development of Callahan’s growing portfolio of products and services to CASE customers and team up with suppliers to ensure optimal offerings moving forward.

Alpert has enjoyed a long career in both specialty chemicals distribution, and producer sales and marketing. She comes to Callahan from Monument Chemical where she served as Senior Account Manager.

"I am very excited to bring my market knowledge to this organization. Callahan Chemical Co.'s superior commitment to customer service matches the values I have been taught by private owners in my prior independent distribution experiences," said Alpert.

Additionally, Callahan has promoted Terry Payne to Sales Manager. Payne has been a top sales performer for Callahan spanning over 30 years.

Jack Reynolds, Callahan’s Vice President, Sales, said, “We are delighted that Brenda has joined our team in this strategic leadership position. Brenda’s passion, experience and unique skill set for the coatings industry plus Terry’s successful tenure in customer development align to Callahan’s mission to provide optimal distribution solutions to individual customer needs as well as our suppliers' strategic vision. Brenda’s appointment, along with Terry’s promotion, is a sign of Callahan’s continued commitment to being a leading, trusted distributor to our CASE markets.”