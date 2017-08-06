Early-Bird Deadline for CTT Ends This Friday

TROY, MI - Coatings Trends & Technologies (CTT) is a two-day educational conference designed to provide chemists, formulators and R&D personnel with the latest coatings research and emerging trends through technical sessions and intimate networking opportunities with the industry's leading experts and suppliers. The event’s mission is to provide you with actionable solutions to improve your formulations and help your company evolve with the changing trends in the coatings industry. If you plan to attend, be sure to register by Aug. 11 to save $150.

New this year is an informative and interactive panel discussion titled, Technology Transfer: Using the “Want, Find, Get, Manage Model®” to Commercialize Technology. The panel will be led by experts representing various areas of the value chain to discuss technology transfer – the process of innovating, scouting new technologies and leveraging them into business.

Learn more about CTT, register to attend and submit your questions for the panel at www.coatingsconference.com.