Missouri S&T Offers Short Courses

August 6, 2017
KEYWORDS coating formulation process / short courses / surface defects
ROLLA, MO - Missouri S&T is offering "Introduction to Paint Formulation" Sept. 18-22, 2017 (Fall 2017). This course is intended to provide a fundamental knowledge of how to approach a starting formulation and troubleshoot it. It involves both lecture and laboratory work.

For more information, visit http://coatings.mst.edu. To register, contact Missouri S&T at mstformulation@mst.edu or call 573/341.4419. This course is held on the Rolla, Missouri, campus.

Missouri S&T is offering its online short course, "Introduction to the Coating Systems." This course is targeted for automotive and aviation-type OEM companies. This self-paced seminar will cover the painting system from the composition of paints to the evaluation of the dry film. Pigments, resin, solvents and additives will be discussed, including their influence on the coating's performance. Color measurement, surface profile and other evaluation criteria will be related to composition. The importance of surface preparation and other manufacturing criteria will show the system complexity and each step's importance.

Missouri S&T is also offering the "Surface Defects: Elimination from Human and Process Contaminants" online short course. This course addresses many of the issues in prevention and minimization of defects. The course covers defects caused by the coating process, as well as human issues, including personal care product causes. Several surface defects are discussed – from basic principles and real world automotive and aircraft examples. The highly practical approach of this course will greatly aid personnel involved in the painting operation to reduce and systematically approach issues.

 

