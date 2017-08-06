Company News

DuPont and Dow Set Closing Date for Merger

August 6, 2017
WILMINGTON, DE/MIDLAND, MI - DuPont and The Dow Chemical Co. announced on August 4 that all required regulatory approvals and clearances have been received, that all conditions to closing of their merger of equals have been satisfied, and that their merger of equals will close after the market closes on August 31, 2017.

Shares of Dow and DuPont will cease trading at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on August 31. Shares of DowDuPont will begin trading on the NYSE under the stock ticker symbol DWDP on September 1, 2017.

The companies continue to expect the intended spin-offs to occur within 18 months of closing.

