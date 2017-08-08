AJ Adhesives and Mid-America Packaging Acquire Adhesives Plus

ST. LOUIS, MO - AJ Adhesives and Mid America Packaging announced the acquisition of Adhesives Plus, Plano, Texas, on July 7, 2017. Adhesives Plus has been in the adhesives and adhesives application business for 36 years, serving Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico. The acquisition will help continue growth in Texas, as well as allow the companies to sell other product lines in all of their geographies. The combination of highly talented people in both organizations creates a stronger presence, with locations continuing in Plano as well as joining operations in Houston.

At present, each company will continue to operate as they currently operate, experiencing only minor changes to transition to a single operating platform. Adhesives Plus personnel are joining the AJ Adhesives and Mid America Packaging team and will be vital in assisting the transition.