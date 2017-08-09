Finishing People

National Coatings Names Independent Sales Representative

August 9, 2017
CAMARILLO, CA – National Coatings Corp. announced that Bill Roper has joined the National Coatings team as the new Independent Sales Representative covering the Idaho, Montana and Wyoming area. Roper will focus on and provide sales growth and client support to roofing contractors in his region.

Roper comes to National Coatings with over 30 years of experience in the construction and building products industry, with extensive experience in the physical application of products, estimating, product sales, training and education. He is based in Bozeman, Montana, and his main focus is the Idaho, Montana and Wyoming markets, with some bleed-over into the Colorado and Utah markets.

 

