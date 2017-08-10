IMCD to Acquire L.V. Lomas

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands – IMCD N.V., a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, announced plans to acquire 100% of the Canadian and U.S. specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor L.V. Lomas. The acquisition will provide IMCD with a significant presence in Canada and a further enhanced position in the United States.

Established in 1960 and with activities at six locations in Canada and the United States, including offices in Toronto (head office), Montreal and Vancouver, L.V. Lomas is one of the leading distributors of specialty chemicals ingredients and raw materials in North America.

Piet van der Slikke, CEO of IMCD, commented, “This is an important step in the further development of IMCD’s North America region as it not only expands our geographical presence into Canada in all core markets but also further strengthens our U.S. organization and coverage.”

Rand A. Lomas, Chairman of L.V. Lomas, added, “IMCD will enhance our ability to provide our customers with a more extensive specialty product portfolio and will further develop our depth of technical expertise and innovation. My family built L.V. Lomas over several decades into an organization driven by teamwork, innovation and a dedication to excellence in all that we do. This is a vision closely shared by IMCD, and together we will become a market leader in North America for the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and food and pharmaceutical ingredients.”

The closing of the transaction is expected at the end of August 2017.