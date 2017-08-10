TCI Powder Coatings Hires Segment Manager

AMERICUS, GA – TCI Powder Coatings has appointed Tom Hanson Architectural & Building Products Segment Manager. Hanson brings over 20 years of industrial powder coating commercial experience to his new position with TCI. His prior work history spans several different disciplines, including sales and sales management, market development, and general management. Most recently, Hanson was a Regional Sales Manager with PPG. Prior to that job, he worked for Spraylat and Valspar.

Jack Bostock, TCI’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, commented, “Tom is a great addition, and we are excited to have him join the TCI Powder Coatings team. Tom brings a new level of expertise to TCI that will help us better serve our customers and further advance our position as the premium powder coating brand in the architectural and building products segment.”