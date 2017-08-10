AkzoNobel Powers Dutch Students at Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

AMSTERDAM - Students from Eindhoven University of Technology taking part in this year's Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia will be aiming to blaze a winning trail in a stunning new vehicle featuring high-performance coatings supplied by AkzoNobel.

Unveiled by Solar Team Eindhoven in June, the Stella Vie is a solar-powered family car capable of traveling 1,000 km on one full battery. As well as offering technical advice to the team, AkzoNobel's Specialty Coatings business also provided a range of innovative products, including sustainable primers, basecoat and clearcoat.

"Working with talented engineers and technicians is always a great experience, particularly when it involves a project which is so closely related to our own efforts to create a more sustainable future," said Managing Director of Specialty Coatings Alberto Slikta. "We pride ourselves on combining high-performance technology with world-class color expertise, and our exclusive partnership with Solar Team Eindhoven is an exciting way to showcase our capabilities."

The team describes the car as "a balance between aerodynamic, aesthetic and practical design." It will provide a stern test for the company's coatings as it travels under the blistering sun of the Australian desert.

This is not the first time AkzoNobel products have been used in the competition. The company's Sikkens brand has partnered with the Dutch Nuon Solar team in the Challenger class for many years - with the team claiming its sixth victory the last time the event was staged in 2015.

The solar race's strong focus on sustainability is also reflected in several other ongoing partnerships. For example, AkzoNobel is supplying coatings technology for The Ocean Cleanup for the next five years, as well as coating all the boats competing in the forthcoming Volvo Ocean Race.