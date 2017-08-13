AMETEK Brookfield Offers Viscosity Measurement Training

MIDDLEBORO, MA – AMETEK Brookfield is offering its Practical Course on Viscosity Measurements. This popular course was created to help AMETEK Brookfield Viscometer users comprehend the functionality of their instrument, solve the mysteries of fluid behavior and rheology, and create successful and repeatable viscosity test methods for use in both R&D and QA/QC environments. Consistent measurement is vital in the success of any product, and understanding viscosity is a key part to maintaining quality control.

The course is offered at AMETEK Brookfield in Middleboro, Massachusetts, and at major cities across the United States. Space is limited and customers are encouraged to sign up early.

Visit www.brookfieldengineering.com/services/training-programs-and-seminars or call 800/628.8139 or 508/946.6200 for course information and registration.