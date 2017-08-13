Dangerous Goods Symposium Set for September

CHICAGO – Labelmaster, a provider of solutions for hazardous material transport compliance, will host its 12th annual Dangerous Goods Symposium (DGS) on September 6-8 at the Drake Hotel in Chicago. The conference is designed for professionals involved in the transportation of dangerous goods.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about critical regulatory updates, participate in interactive training workshops and network with industry peers. Industry experts will address key topics such as domestic and international regulatory updates; past, current and future regulations; innovative training; the role of technology in hazmat logistics; regulatory roadblocks; reverse logistics; and lithium battery regulations.

“The annual symposium will focus on information technology solutions to DG processes, training solutions, and exploring the ever-evolving process of transporting dangerous goods safely,” said Karen Baelum, Senior Segment Marketing Manager with Labelmaster. “This event will leave attendees with perspectives and clarity on industry developments and the upgraded skills and knowledge needed to be more effective and efficient in the field.”

For more information or to register, contact Karen Baelum at kbaelum@labelmaster.com or 773/279.2270, or visit http://www.labelmaster.com/events/DGSymposium/.