CCAI Offers Hands-On Powder Coating and Curing Training

ATLANTA – The Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI) is offering its Powder Coating and Curing Processes Seminar Sept. 26-27, 2017, at the Customer Resource Center at Georgia Power in Atlanta.

Along with the educational instruction, attendees will spend time in the fully equipped lab at Georgia Power’s Customer Resource Center to experience live demonstrations and hands-on training. This interactive format allows attendees to get applied knowledge of the technologies they are learning in the classroom.

Attendees will have the opportunity to powder coat and cure an item to take home with them. Demonstrations will include powder coating applications, curing, and measurement and testing.

