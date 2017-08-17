Protective Coating

Indurethane Monarch HS is an extremely high-gloss urethane technology that combines durability and color retention in a high-gloss and high distinction of image finish. Features include extremely high gloss, unrivaled distinction of image, excellent exterior durability with superior color and gloss retention, excellent flow and leveling properties, high volume solids, low VOC and low HAPS, quick dry and cure performance, very low surface energy, a large color selection, chemical resistance, easy recoat, a long pot life, topcoat over a multitude of primers, low odor, and ease of application with a variety of spray equipment. Visit https://www.induron.com/.