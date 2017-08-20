Names in the News

Walsh & Associates Inc. Names EH&S and Responsible Distribution Coordinator

August 20, 2017
ST. LOUIS, MO - Walsh & Associates Inc. has named Jim Kron Environmental, Health & Safety (EH&S) and Responsible Distribution Coordinator. Kron has 11 years of experience, serving most recently as an EH&S Manager. Additionally, Kron has held positions as Project Scientist and Environmental Specialist.

Walsh & Associates Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, serves the CASE, ink, plastic, food and beverage, HI&I, personal care, oil and gas, construction, and related industries throughout all or part of 28 northern, Midwest, west and southwest states.

