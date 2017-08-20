NuSil Earns Supplier of The Year Award from Honeywell

CENTER VALLEY, PA – NuSil Technology recently earned a Supplier of the Year award from Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, which manages the Department of Energy’s Kansas City National Security Campus. The award acknowledges overall excellence in factors such as timely delivery, quality performance, technical support, cost control, and responsiveness to Honeywell’s raw and bulk commodity team.

Part of the Avantor ® company, NuSil™ brand medical and space-grade silicones are used in the most extreme environments, from deep inside the human body to the harsh conditions of outer space.

Honeywell has been using NuSil for more than 30 years for items such as raw silicone components in mission-critical components.

Corey Walker, Executive Vice President, Biomaterials and Advanced Technologies at Avantor, said, “As an industrial partner, NuSil works to serve as an integral part of our customers’ product development activities, providing the necessary transparency and technical information to meet their supply chain needs.” Walker added, “We are honored NuSil was recognized with this award from Honeywell. It acknowledges the dedication of our employees and spirit of collaboration in meeting the unique needs of our customers and helping them succeed in their goals. We look forward to many more years supporting Honeywell for the products they are developing.”