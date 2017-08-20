Sun Chemical Releases 2016 Sustainability Report

PARSIPPANY, NJ – Sun Chemical, Parsippany, New Jersey, released its 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report, which focuses on how the company's research and development efforts have led to new products and services that help customers improve their eco-efficiency goals.

In its newest report, Sun Chemical highlighted four recently developed products that can offer customers significant eco-efficiency benefits. Two examples, SunBar® oxygen barrier coatings and SunFuse® (PolarSeal) re-closable cold-seal adhesives, help reduce food waste. SunLam® Deseamable Technology improves the ability of recyclers to remove shrink sleeve labels and ensure plastic bottle recycling. SunSpectro® (Aquathene) water-based flexographic inks allow packaging to comply with international compostability standards.

“Sun Chemical’s investment in the development of products that have an overall positive impact on the environment is of critical importance to our customers,” said Gary Andrzejewski, Corporate Vice President of Environmental Affairs, Sun Chemical. “Our customers want to see key metrics and environmental indicators that show Sun Chemical is doing its part. Our sustainability report does just that and pushes us as a company to improve eco-efficiency in both our products and our processes.”

As in previous sustainability reports, Sun Chemical’s newest report provides data-driven sustainability indicators of its production and non-production facilities to understand and manage environmental impact by monitoring energy consumption and conservation, energy carbon footprint, process waste reduction, water consumption, material safety, and employee safety.

“Our commitment to sustainability drives us to provide our customers with meaningful data that they can use,” said Michael Simoni, Global Product Stewardship Leader, Sun Chemical. “Improving our manufacturing processes from production to distribution helps Sun Chemical uphold its reputation for quality, service and innovation while improving sustainability practices for our customers. It is a critical component of our sustainability policy.”

The Sun Chemical sustainability report also highlights its policy on good manufacturing practices.

The report is available to customers and can be requested online at www.sunchemical.com/sustainability. Customers can also calculate the initial carbon footprint for their facility operations by visiting http://www.sunchemical.com/services/consultative-services/.