Evonik Increases Prices for VESTANAT and VESTAGON Products
August 20, 2017
No Comments
ESSEN, Germany - Evonik is raising the prices for its aliphatic diisocyanates and derivatives offered under the VESTANAT® and VESTAGON® brand names up to 10% on a global basis with immediate effect. All existing contracts will be honored.
After many years of stable prices, the price increase became necessary to compensate for higher costs for personnel, maintenance, regulatory affairs and logistics.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.