Birla Carbon Presents the Social Value of Carbon Black

ATLANTA/MUMBAI, India - Birla Carbon, one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of carbon black and a flagship business of the Aditya Birla Group, recently started a campaign, Social Value of Carbon Black, with the aim to educate end-consumers on the significance of carbon black. The campaign has been launched through a video and a digital booklet in 24 languages that underlines carbon black’s role in everyday life of an individual.

Carbon black is virtually pure, elemental carbon in the form of colloidal particles, which are microscopic and arranged in a grape-like form. Its physical appearance is that of a black, finely divided pellet or powder – individual particles of carbon black are invisible to the human eye. Carbon black should not be confused with black carbon, more commonly known as soot.

The size of the particles and the way they are aggregated provide specific properties to the carbon black and define its use. For example, a large particle-sized, “soft” carbon black grade will contribute to the elasticity of the tire sidewalls, while a small particle-sized, “hard” carbon black grade will be essential to ensure the durability of the tire’s tread.

Whenever you use something that’s black, it probably contains carbon black. Every day, from cars to computers, plumbing to agriculture, and banknotes to shoes, carbon black is making lives better. It makes travel safer, communication possible and enables access to clean water for drinking and irrigation.

Birla Carbon leads the way in the industry in terms of pollution-control technology and aims to be as efficient as possible in the carbon mass balance efforts and sustainable practices, while providing a secure, consistent supply of the highest quality carbon black to customers across the globe. The campaign, Social Value of Carbon Black, is the beginning of an initiative started by Birla Carbon for the industry at large. The video created for this campaign states that carbon black makes lives better. It aids society to become more efficient in its use of resources, facilitating consumption and production.