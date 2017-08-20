Finishing News

Russian Coatings Company Re-Launches Paint Line with Ti-Pure Quality Endorsement

August 20, 2017
WILMINGTON, DE - The Association Paints of Yaroslav, a growing architectural coatings company in Russia, recently re-launched its Brite™ line of professional paints with the Ti-Pure™ Quality endorsement from Chemours. The Ti-Pure Quality seal provides assurance that the paints have been produced with high-quality ingredients and the performance has been independently tested for ease of application, appearance and performance.

The Chemours Co. is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. 

