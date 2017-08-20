PPG Opens Automotive Refinish Training Center in Argentina

SUMARÉ, Brazil - PPG has opened a new 300-square-meter training center for automotive refinish professionals in Pillar, Argentina. The company expects to train more than 300 refinish technicians at the state-of-the-art facility annually, with 100 professionals receiving training through the end of 2017.

PPG experts will train technicians from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay on all of PPG’s automotive refinish product lines and color modules, as well as application techniques. The new facility expands PPG’s training resources in southern Latin America, adding to the automotive refinish training center it currently operates in Sumaré, Brazil.

“The new training center strengthens PPG’s commitment to developing the workforce and automotive refinish industry of southern Latin America,” said Fabrício Vieira, PPG Commercial and Marketing Director, Automotive Refinish, Southern Latin America region. “This facility ensures PPG experts and refinish technicians have access to the most advanced tools and training, which ultimately ensure customer satisfaction. We are very proud to open this world-class facility for the region’s automotive refinish industry.”

The new center will help further establish PPG’s stringent quality standards in the region and facilitate deployment of the three pillars that guide the company’s automotive refinish business globally: innovative technology pipeline, increased technical know-how and excellent brand experience.