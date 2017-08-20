FABTECH Keynote Speakers to Discuss Industry and Workplace Transformation

CHICAGO – A powerful lineup of speakers, including Discovery Channel’s Richard Rawlings and Pixar’s Matthew Luhn, is on tap to deliver keynote presentations at FABTECH 2017, North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event.

The keynote speeches at FABTECH, which takes place Nov. 6-9, at Chicago’s McCormick Place, will be held during the morning of the event’s first three days. Each presentation will address a different topic, but all will be aimed at motivating and inspiring the audience of manufacturing industry professionals.

The keynote presentations kickoff on Monday, Nov. 6, will feature a new and exciting format of short inspirational TED-style talks given by visionary industry leaders. More information about the talks, dubbed the FABx Tech Talks, will be released in the coming weeks.

Richard Rawlings, co-host of Discovery Channel’s popular “Fast N’ Loud” series and founder of world-renowned hot rod shop Gas Monkey Garage, will be the keynote speaker the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 7. Rawlings will speak about the business challenges and opportunities that he has faced as well as the discipline and persistence required for success, with an emphasis on innovating and risk taking. With time remaining, he also will answer audience questions about his life, business and building hot rods.

Matthew Luhn, one of the original story creators at Pixar Animation Studios, will speak on Wednesday morning. Luhn will discuss how audience members can inspire creativity in the workplace by revealing how Pixar built and has sustained its creative culture. In doing so, he will share strategies on how to create a company culture that encourages and nurtures new ideas, and embraces fear and failing as part of the creative process.

To learn more about the keynote presentations, and to register for FABTECH 2017, visit fabtechexpo.com.