CHINACOAT Provides Glimpse into the Future of the Coatings Industry

SHANGHAI - CHINACOAT2017, the 22nd China International Exhibition for Coatings, Printing Inks and Adhesives, will take place Nov. 15-17, 2017, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China. The event will see over 1,150 companies from 33 countries and regions exhibiting their technology and products to visitors from all over the world in five exhibit zones over three days.

Since its debut in 1996, CHINACOAT has been dedicated to offering visitors a platform to learn about the latest market trends and expand their networks. The show will be take place in the five exhibit zones: Zone 3 (Hall E2) — Powder Coatings Technology; Zone 4 (Hall E3) — UV/EB Technology & Products; Zone 5 (Hall E3) — International Machinery, Instrument & Services; Zone 6 (Hall E3) — China Machinery, Instrument & Services; and Zone 7 (Halls E4, E5, E6, W1, W2 & W3) — Raw Materials (China and International). Additionally, SFCHINA2017 will be co-located in Halls E1 and E2 (Zones 1, 1A and 2).

As a must-attend gathering, CHINACOAT has received favorable support from the industry. A record-breaking number of over 1,150 exhibitors will participate, 7% and 8% more than the 2015 Shanghai and 2016 Guangzhou editions, respectively. Occupying over 85,000 square meters of gross exhibition space, the scale of CHINACOAT2017 has increased by 22% and 31% (respectively) as well.

Leading players in the coatings industry will present their cutting-edge innovations at CHINACOAT2017. Companies include Wanhua, BASF, Covestro, Elementis, Evonik, BYK, Silok, Baolijia, Dow, ECKART, Chesir, GSM, KRONOS, Chemours, Afcona, H.J. Unkel, DeFelsko, DIC, Clariant, LANXESS, Merck, Lywon, Farfly, Buhler, Eastman, DSM, NETZSCH, Tech, Dawn, Sower, Huntsman, Cristal, Trust and Ashland.

In addition, a full series of technical exchange programs will be organized at the exhibition site. With the theme “Emerging Technologies & Formulations for Innovative Coatings Applications,” the 15th CHINACOAT Conference will feature 12 technical papers presented Nov. 14-15. Two workshops will be held on November 16 with Professor Jamil Baghdachi of Eastern Michigan University (United States) and Professor Long Lin of the University of Leeds (UK) sharing their in-the-field experience and successful case studies on “Multi-Functional and Responsive Coatings – From Inception to Product Development” and “Innovative, Smart and Sustainable Coatings and Inks – Principles of Development and Challenges,” respectively. Last but not least, about 40 seminars will be organized for visitors to receive updates on a broad range of issues, such as current technologies, legislation, the latest trends and markets, materials science, and applications for coatings.

To avoid standing in queues, waiting and filling out forms onsite, visitors should preregister at www.chinacoat.net by the end of October.