NAGASE Acquires Fitz Chem Corp.

NEW YORK – Nagase America announced today that it has acquired U.S.-based specialty chemicals distributor Fitz Chem Corp. This acquisition advances the strategy of the NAGASE Group (NAGASE) for growth in the specialty chemicals market in the United States. It is a step towards implementing Nagase America’s vision of becoming a leading national specialty chemical distributor. Activities for integration will start immediately. Fitz Chem, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nagase America, will continue to conduct business under the Fitz Chem name as Fitz Chem LLC.

Fitz Chem Corp. is a successful specialty chemical distributor, with over $60 million in revenue, focused on the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomer (CASE) markets, as well as the plastics and personal care markets. NAGASE is the leading supplier to these markets in Japan with a broad portfolio of both distributed products and proprietary products manufactured by NAGASE. NAGASE also has a growing presence in China, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and other areas.

“This acquisition allows NAGASE to combine its technical expertise and existing supplier and customer relationships with those of Fitz Chem, creating opportunities for sustained growth in the U.S. market,” said Bradley Hilborn, Director of Sales & Marketing at Nagase America. “Both organizations are committed to helping suppliers and customers exceed their goals.” Additionally, both NAGASE and Fitz Chem share common visions and values, which became a driving force for the acquisition.