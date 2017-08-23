PPG Names Plant Manager of Aerospace Transparencies Facility

SYLMAR, CA – PPG announced that it has named Mark Hood Plant Manager of its Sylmar, California, aerospace transparencies facility and Steve Kight to succeed him as Global Market Director for General Aviation Transparencies.

In addition to leading Sylmar plant operations, Hood is responsible for partnering with PPG’s aerospace transparencies engineering and business platform teams to continue driving operational success and serving customers.

Hood began his PPG career in 1984 at the Huntsville, Alabama, transparencies plant, where he held product support engineering and operations management assignments. He served as Global Lean Coordinator for PPG’s aerospace application support center network before moving to sales and marketing as Market Segment Manager for commercial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) transparencies covering Canada, South America and Europe and then became Global Market Director for General Aviation Transparencies.

Kight joined PPG in 2004 as a Sales Representative in the company’s packaging coatings group, advancing to a Key Account Manager role for the eastern North America region. He has been the General Aviation Transparencies Segment Manager since moving into PPG’s aerospace group in 2012.