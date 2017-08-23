National Coatings Appoints Sales Representative for Florida

CAMARILLO, CA – National Coatings Corp., Camarillo, California, announced that Parker Danciu has joined the company as the new Sales Representative serving the Florida area. Danciu will focus on and provide sales growth and client support to roofing contractors in his region.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the National Coatings team. National Coatings is the industry leader and will continue to be the only choice in coatings in the Florida commercial roofing market,” said Danciu.

Danciu comes to National Coatings with 10 years of combined experience in the construction and building products industry. He has extensive experience in the physical application of products, estimating, product sales, training and education.

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Danciu’s main focus will be on the commercial roofing market.

National Coatings Corp. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of elastomeric roof, wall coating and insulation products.