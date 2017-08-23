Evonik Specialty Copolyester Plant Scheduled for Start-Up in Early 2018

ESSEN/WITTEN, Germany – Evonik Industries is building a new production plant for specialty copolyesters at its Witten site in Germany. As binders for paints, specialty copolyesters are used in coil coatings and, increasingly, in food can coatings. The plant will have annual production capacity of several thousand metric tons.

The project is on track to reach mechanical completion by end of November 2017. Following the successful mechanical completion, the commissioning phase will begin, and commercial operation is planned to start in the first quarter of 2018.

Evonik is one of the world’s leading suppliers of polyesters for pre-coated metals and reactive hot melts. The company has production facilities at its sites in Marl and Witten, Germany, and Shanghai. Polyesters from the DYNAPOL® brand serve as binders for paints. In addition to coil coatings, they are also increasingly used for food can coatings well as in flexible packaging. Polyesters from the DYNACOLL® brand are used in reactive hot melts applications.