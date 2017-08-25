Covestro Announces New Segment Heads

LEVERKUSEN, Germany – Covestro announced managerial changes in its Polyurethanes and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segments effective Sept. 1, 2017.

Dr. Markus Steilemann, who has been Chief Commercial Officer with board of management responsibility for innovation, marketing and sales since April 2017, will relinquish his position as head of the Polyurethanes segment, which he has held since the start of 2016. Plans call for him to succeed Patrick Thomas as CEO of Covestro next year.

The new head of the Polyurethanes segment will be Daniel Meyer, who has headed the Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties segment since 2011. He will be succeeded by Michael Friede, who currently manages the company’s global elastomers business from France.