This high-solids primer from Beckers provides extended coverage to replace multiple primers under polyesters, urethanes, PVdFs, and more, reducing the number of SKUs a customer carries. This universal primer offers improved corrosion protection, increased opacity, which protects topcoats from altering if the substrate changes, improved total solar reflectance (TSR) values for darker substrates, and solid direct-to-metal adhesion. With higher solids, the primer offers more coverage and reduced lower explosion limits (LEL) at the coater. This product allows for line speeds up to 700 ft/min (line speed dependent on oven length and dwell time), which further reduces costs to the customer. With Beckers’ universal primer, there is no need to change over when moving from a super-durable polyester to a urethane or PVdF.

