Krahn Chemie to Distribute FP-Pigments in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany – Chemical distributor Krahn Chemie GmbH and the Finnish company FP-Pigments Oy are cooperating in the sales and marketing of opacity pigments for paint, coating and printing ink applications in Germany.

The FP-Pigment series consist of titanium dioxide that is fixed with calcium carbonate. They have been manufactured since 1996 in Finland, Germany and the United States, using a patented process. Because of their high opacity, the FP-Pigment grades enable a partial substitution of titanium dioxide. With matte formulations, this can be up to 30%, while with gloss paints the figure is up to 10%. In addition to providing high opacity, the pigments also improve wet abrasion and stain resistance, have a high UV reflectivity, and have gloss retention and color fastness. The FP-Pigment grades can be used in aqueous as well as solvent-based coating systems and printing inks. The products are also suitable for corrosion protection coatings, powder coatings, and can and coil coatings.

Karlheinz Schuster, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Krahn Chemie, commented,"By using FP-Pigments’ products, the CO 2 balance in coatings can be demonstrably reduced. The products are an ideal complement to our extensive product portfolio for the paint, coating and printing ink industry, which covers all important raw material groups including additives, binders and pigments."

KRAHN CHEMIE is a chemical distribution company with a history spanning over 100 years.