The RockSolid Professional Polycuramine coatings are 20 times stronger than traditional epoxy floor coatings. With 24-hour drive-on times, busy professionals can quickly move on to their next job.

The coatings are impact and chemical resistant and are low-odor and VOC free. The extreme gloss finishes come in Gray, Dark Gray, Mocha and Clear. They cover up to 1,000 square feet per kit. Additionally, users can create a customized look with RockSolid Professional Decorative Chips.

An anti-skid additive is also available. It is especially effective in high traffic areas or shop environments.

The Pro Series is available nationally at select home centers and hardware stores.

Visit www.rustoleum.com.