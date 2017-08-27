CoatingsPro Magazine Opens 2018 Contractor Awards Program

SAN DIEGO – After a successful inaugural program highlighting projects through 2016, CoatingsPro Magazine has commenced its second annual Contractor Awards Program to showcase the projects and crews that demonstrate excellence in the field of high-performance coatings.

Designed to acknowledge the outstanding work of coatings contractors, the awards program includes six categories of coatings projects including Commercial Concrete, Commercial Roof, Industrial Concrete, Industrial Steel, Specialty (any project that doesn’t fit into the other categories) and Contractor/Crew MVP.

Each award submission will be rated by the CoatingsPro Editorial Advisory Group, which is composed of industry experts. The judges will evaluate the projects in accordance with specific guidelines that consider criteria such as challenges and problem solving, compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, monetary savings, innovation, efficiency, and/or the unique nature of the project.

Contractors should submit nominations via e-mail to CPcontractorawards@coatingspromag.com. There is no fee to submit a nomination, which should include details and photos of the project. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 1, 2017.

Winners will be announced at NACE International’s CORROSION 2018 Conference and Expo in Phoenix in April and in the May 2018 print and digital issue of the magazine.

Detailed information about the CoatingsPro Contractor Awards Program is available at http://www.coatingspromag.com/contractor-awards.