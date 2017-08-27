AkzoNobel Partners with Host of Hit TV Show

LAS VEGAS - AkzoNobel and Dave Kindig, host of the popular cable TV show “Bitchin’ Rides,” will work together over the next year to jointly develop a new custom color line of automotive paints. The partnership was announced at the Specialist Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in Las Vegas. The new custom colors will make their debut at SEMA 2017.

“AkzoNobel is proud to join forces with Dave Kindig, a true automotive artist, who is known throughout North America for his exceptional quality, workmanship and style,” said Jennifer Solcz, North American Marketing Manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes. “AkzoNobel is in the business of color, and we are dedicated to color innovation through product development and dynamic strategic partnerships.”

Kindig is the owner and chief designer of the custom fabrication automotive shop, Kindig-It Design, in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is a state-of-the-art, one-stop custom shop where automobiles are rendered, designed, built and restored into works of art. The shop, which Kindig operates with his wife Charity, was so well recognized and respected, that the Velocity channel gave Kindig and his crew their own television show in 2014, “Bitchin’ Rides.” The show follows the everyday work of the crew at Kindig-It Design.

“I’m thrilled to be working with AkzoNobel on developing this brand new custom color line,” said Kindig. “Since I started spraying Sikkens Autowave, my projects have never looked better. So, it is very exciting to me that I will be able to combine my style and quality and mix it with AkzoNobel’s exciting product line in order to come up with some pretty sick colors.”