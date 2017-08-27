Shamrock Technologies Inc. Appoints Director of Sales for Americas

NEWARK, NJ - Shamrock Technologies Inc. has appointed Ronald Levitt Director of Sales, Americas. Levitt is responsible for leading the Shamrock Technologies sales organization for the Americas.

Levitt has been with Shamrock for over 14 years and has 33 years of industry experience, including 15 years with Carroll Scientific. He is uniquely qualified for the position given his product and application knowledge, prior sales training experience, and leadership abilities.

“It is a great honor to lead the Shamrock sales team in the Americas. We have a dynamic and seasoned group of sales professionals, and we will continue to build on and expand our excellence in salesmanship. We will strive to meet or beat our company’s goals and objectives by taking care of our customers’ needs and providing them with the very best in PTFE and wax additives,” said Levitt.

According to Al Pape, President of Shamrock Technologies, "Ron is a well-respected sales leader in Shamrock and the industries we serve. His dedication, drive, product knowledge and experience with the sales reps will enhance Shamrock's efforts to offer the best service and support in the industry. With his leadership, we will continue to grow our Americas business and commercial efforts.”

Shamrock technologies is a leader in micropowders, offering a broad line of specialty additives used in a wide range of applications including inks, coatings, lubricants, thermoplastics and personal care products. Shamrock is the global leader in PTFE additives, pioneering their use for inks and coatings and offering an extensive product line including PTFE powders, specialty waxes, compounds, emulsions and dispersions.