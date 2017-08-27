ShayoNano Named Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

STAFFORD, TX - ShayoNano has received the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its pioneering work in the Singapore nanomaterials market. The award recognizes ShayoNano’s “strong R&D effort for the past 10 years,” as well as its strong potential for “major growth in the coming years.”

ShayoNano is a customer-focused company with a mission to develop and supply proprietary nanochemistry products, providing improved performance and economics while contributing positively to the environment. Founded in Singapore, the company recently opened a facility in the Houston suburb of Stafford, Texas, that will increase production capacity for a variety of its nanochemistry products. Among the products currently produced at the Stafford facility are two economical alternatives to titanium dioxide for use in the paints and coatings industry: SmartHide™ and SmartIR Roof™. These two products, the former developed for use in architectural paints and the latter for cool roof coatings, can substantially lower the titanium dioxide levels necessary to achieve targeted performance requirements in these coatings.

“With our new manufacturing plant and our continuing R&D work, ShayoNano is poised to make a big impact in the paints and coatings industry in the coming years,” said company CEO Mahesh Patel. “We are thrilled that Frost & Sullivan has recognized this potential.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards recognize companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Frost & Sullivan's industry analyst team benchmarks market participants and measures their performance through independent, primary interviews and secondary industry research in order to evaluate and identify best practices.