Ready for CTT

Hundreds of coatings industry professionals will gather this month in Lombard, Illinois, for Coatings Trends & Technologies (CTT), a twoday educational conference and show designed to provide chemists, formulators and R&D personnel with the latest coatings research and emerging trends. One hundred raw material, equipment and service suppliers will be exhibiting at this year’s event. Below is a sampling of what some of the companies will be showcasing.

NatureWorks is an advanced materials company with a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and chemicals. Creating performance through chemistry, Vercet™ lactide-based solutions help innovators realize significant, measurable performance and cost advantages in products such as CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers), toners and surfactants. At CTT, the company will be promoting lactide-based resins for coatings and polyols for urethane coating chemistries. These chemistries offer unique properties to both the performance of coatings and the R&D process.